Video: Double Fine dev on how to be an effective team lead

February 1, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Being the team lead of a project can be daunting, especially if there aren't any clear directions on what that actually means. After being made team lead, what happens next? 

In this 2016 GDC talk, Double Fine's Oliver Franzke shares the lessons he learned while settling into a leadership position at Double Fine and provides practical advice to will help new team leads get started in their new role.

Franzke also discusses the struggle he faced while adjusting to his new leadership role at Double Fine. Eventually after talking to fellow developers, it quickly became clear to him that most team leads were expected to pick up the necessary skillset of the job themselves. 

Devs who are new to leadership positions may appreciate that they can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

