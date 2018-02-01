Video: Double Fine dev on how to be an effective team lead

Being the team lead of a project can be daunting, especially if there aren't any clear directions on what that actually means. After being made team lead, what happens next?

In this 2016 GDC talk, Double Fine's Oliver Franzke shares the lessons he learned while settling into a leadership position at Double Fine and provides practical advice to will help new team leads get started in their new role.

Franzke also discusses the struggle he faced while adjusting to his new leadership role at Double Fine. Eventually after talking to fellow developers, it quickly became clear to him that most team leads were expected to pick up the necessary skillset of the job themselves.

Devs who are new to leadership positions may appreciate that they can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

