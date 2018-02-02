We're streaming Night in the Woods (on Switch!) with Scott Benson at 3PM EST

Last year, indie adventure Night in the Woods captured the hearts and minds of game developers by telling a small, personal story with clever mechanics and an amazing art style. This week, developer Infinite Fall and publisher Finji were able to team up to release the game on Nintendo Switch, translating the game's experience to make sure it worked on the popular mobile console.

Since we didn't get to stream the game last year, and we're still curious about how developers are faring with the Switch, we've invited Night in the Woods co-creator Scott Benson onto the Gamasutra Twitch channel at 3PM EST answer our questions about making the game! If you ALSO have questions about ~crimes~ or anything else around the game's development, be sure to ask them in Twitch chat.

