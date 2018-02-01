Get a job: Shiny Shoe is hiring a QA Contractor

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: San Francisco, California​

We're seeking a talented, self-starting QA Contractor to help our team! At Shiny Shoe, QA is expected to create and execute test plans for our projects to ensure we deliver the best games possible. Some of our recent projects include Death's Door, Full Throttle Remastered, and The Banner Saga.

Candidates should have a good understanding of professional software/game testing principles. They should be able to efficiently isolate any issues and communicate them effectively to the team both verbally and via issue tracking software. You will be expected to identify and report all issues found in each project as well as regress and verify existing issues.

Requirements

A minimum of 2 years experience testing games at a professional game studio.

Experience testing web-based and mobile-based games.

Strong written/verbal communication skills in English.

Excellent analytical skills and attention to detail.

Ability to work individually and report to a larger team.

Responsibilities

Develop, maintain, and execute test plan for projects.

Identify, communicate, and regress all issues efficiently.

Support the development team with bug/root cause analysis.

Use issue tracking software to report work progress and other critical issues.

Develop deep understanding of game systems to effectively test and find issues.

Desired Experience

Experience with testing web technologies, including load testing.

Experience testing networked games played by many users simultaneously.

Experience with JIRA.

Programming/scripting experience to automate tests where applicable.

About Us

Founded in 2011, Shiny Shoe develops games for mobile, console, and PC platforms. We strive to work on creative projects and on the types of games the team finds compelling. Trying to do things no one else has tried before is what gets us out of bed in the morning.

We are located a block away from Union Square in San Francisco, CA. Our office is near BART, MUNI, bus lines, and Caltrain for easy access.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Due to the immediate nature of this position and current government employment-visa sponsorship restrictions, we are unable to consider candidates without US work authorization.

