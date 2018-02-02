Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 3, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 3, 2018
arrowPress Releases
February 3, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

How Tetris was discovered in America

February 2, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
February 2, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Serious, Design, Video

Experienced video game historian Norman Caruso has published a new video to his Gaming Historian YouTube channel which breaks down the story of Tetris.

The video covers the history of its creator Alexey Pajitnov and contextualizing the political and social climate in which the game's was developed under. 

What follows is an interesting look into how Tetris eventually came to America, and how it was marketed and published for a Western audience.

In 1984 the Communist Soviet Union struggles with a stagnant economy, the decision to boycott the Summer Olympics, and rising tensions with America from the Cold War.

While the two nations were divided, Russian programmer Alexey Pajitnov works diligently on what will later be Tetris.

Originally developed during his spare time at work, Pajitnov creates a prototype of the game using an IBM PC and sennds free copies to friends and colleagues.

From there, it spread across the Soviet Union and eventually made its way to the United States. But how was it discovered?

Related Jobs

Blackstorm
Blackstorm — Mountain View, California, United States
[02.02.18]
Studio Game Engineer
Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — Portage, Michigan, United States
[02.02.18]
Senior Systems Designer
Naughty Dog
Naughty Dog — Santa Monica, California, United States
[02.01.18]
Web Developer
Two Bit Circus
Two Bit Circus — Los Angeles, California, United States
[02.01.18]
Game UI/UX Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Designing Total War: Warhammer II to handle tons of units and massive battles
Apple sets quarterly revenue record following iPhone X launch
Blog: Are casual games maturing?
Kaz Hirai stepping down as Sony CEO after six years


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image