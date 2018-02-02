Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Layoffs at Nexon America after company restructuring

February 2, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    1 comments
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Nexon America has laid off an undisclosed number of staff following restructuring at the company. 

This comes a few months after its acquisition of mobile studio Pixelberry Studios, which the company bought back in November of 2017.

As reported by Pocket Gamer, a spokesperson for Nexon explained the the US branch was restructured to "streamline operations and reset the organization to pursue a deeper focus on our most promising titles."

Nexon also confirmed the layoffs and and stated that they did not come as a result of the poor performance of Lawbreakers, which it published. 

However, an executive at Nexon did makes statements in the past about their opinion on what was responsible for the game's failure to meet expectations.

