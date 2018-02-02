Video: How to improve communication during artistic critique

Being able to give and receive feedback about creative work is a critical aspect of video game production. In a perfect case scenario, effective critical feedback leads to better products and stronger team cohesion. But if the feedback is unclear or misleading, there can be ramifications.

In this 2016 GDC session, Secret Portal's Jeff Hesser provides clear, concise and practical strategies that can be used by anyone who needs to give or receive critical feedback about art in video game production.

The talk focuses on improving communication through effective critical feedback about art, and Hesser discusses the dangers of giving and receiving bad feedback. He illustrates how it can result in wasted work and cause a drift in creative vision which could lead to team morale and efficiency.

Artists curious about how they can improve their communication during critiques may appreciate that they can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.