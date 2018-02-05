Tamatem nets $2.5M to localize mobile games for Arabic-speaking markets

Jordanian publisher Tamatem has raised $2.5 million in Series A funding to localize more games for the Arabic-speaking Middle East and North Africa (MENA) mobile market.

Since being founded in 2013, Tamatem has published over 40 games in the MENA region, but it wants to boost those numbers by localizing even more titles and making them "culturally relevant."

Indeed, the MENA mobile games market is expected to triple in value over the next four years, becoming a $2.3 billion industry by 2022. As it stands, however, less than 1 percent of games on the App Store are currently available in Arabic.

Tamatem intends to change that by signing new deals with international developers and bolstering its own ranks.

"Tamatem has been working and partnering with some of best developers and studios from around the world, to bring the highest quality games possible to the region," said company founder and CEO, Hussam Hammo.

"This investment will help us localize better mobile games and will also allow us dig deeper into the Arab gaming market."