Over 1M Battlegrounds cheaters were banned in January alone

Anti-cheat solution BattlEye has banned over 1 million PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds cheaters in January alone.

The last-man-standing shooter has experienced a meteoric rise since entering Early Access last year, and now boasts over 30 million players across PC and Xbox One.

Not all of those competitors are playing by the rules, however, and developer Bluehole has been waging a high-profile war against those looking to gain an unfair advantage.

The Korean studio had banned over 25,000 players as of June last year, and said it was working daily with BattlEye to add new protections and detections.

Despite those efforts, its seems the situation has only worsened, and BattlEye has now banned over 2.5 million players in total.

Bluehole has an entire team dedicated to combating cheaters, and plans to release a new internally-developed anti-cheat solution soon.

"We deeply sympathize with the inconvenience that our players are experiencing due to cheat programs and we are doing our best to fight those who create, distribute and use cheats," explained the studio in last week's Steam update.

"We have developed a new anti-cheat solution internally. We will be introducing an early version of the solution on our live servers next week (this is the solution that is currently being tested on our test servers).

"This solution will complement the systems that have been developed and implemented already. Its main focus for now is blocking unauthorized programs but it will be further developed to broaden the scope of its abilities."