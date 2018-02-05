Gamevil and Com2us fuse United States offices into one

Following Gamevil’s 2014 acquisition of Com2us, the two South Korean game companies have combined their US-based offices into one entity, now known as Gamevil Com2us USA.

The two companies have been slowly merging their workforces outside of South Korea since the publisher and developer Gamevil picked up a controlling stake in Summoners War developer Com2us a few years back, and the duo’s new US office is a reflection of those continued efforts.

Gamevil Com2us USA now takes charge of business activities, services operations, and marketing for both companies in the North American market. Similar mergers have been completed in Germany and Singapore in an effort to expand both the reach of both studios in those regions, though the South Korean HQs for both companies remain separate.

Com2us is notably the developer behind the high-grossing mobile RPG Summoners War while Gamevil has its own share of mobile games in the market like Dragon Blaze and Kritika: The White Knights. The duo expects the new Gamevil Com2us USA headquarters to elevate the success of their own existing titles by "integrating their collective fields of expertise" through the now completed merger.