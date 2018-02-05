Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 5, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 5, 2018
arrowPress Releases
February 5, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Gamevil and Com2us fuse United States offices into one

Gamevil and Com2us fuse United States offices into one

February 5, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
February 5, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

Following Gamevil’s 2014 acquisition of Com2us, the two South Korean game companies have combined their US-based offices into one entity, now known as Gamevil Com2us USA. 

The two companies have been slowly merging their workforces outside of South Korea since the publisher and developer Gamevil picked up a controlling stake in Summoners War developer Com2us a few years back, and the duo’s new US office is a reflection of those continued efforts.

Gamevil Com2us USA now takes charge of business activities, services operations, and marketing for both companies in the North American market. Similar mergers have been completed in Germany and Singapore in an effort to expand both the reach of both studios in those regions, though the South Korean HQs for both companies remain separate.

Com2us is notably the developer behind the high-grossing mobile RPG Summoners War while Gamevil has its own share of mobile games in the market like Dragon Blaze and Kritika: The White Knights. The duo expects the new Gamevil Com2us USA headquarters to elevate the success of their own existing titles by "integrating their collective fields of expertise" through the now completed merger. 

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[02.05.18]
Gameplay Programmer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[02.05.18]
Senior Environment Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[02.05.18]
Systems Designer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[02.05.18]
Character Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Q&A: Translating the humor & tone of Yakuza games for the West
Road to the IGF: Total Mayhem Games' We Were Here
Blog: Content strategies for raising awareness during launch
Over 1M Battlegrounds cheaters were banned in January alone


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image