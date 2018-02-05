Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 5, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 5, 2018
arrowPress Releases
February 5, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Open-source game dev tool Godot Engine adds VR support

Open-source game dev tool Godot Engine adds VR support

February 5, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
February 5, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Programming, Production

The open-source game development tool Godot Engine has released a new build that, among other things, introduces support for VR projects into the mix. 

Godot Engine is notably a game development engine that is both open-source and free to use, meaning this update potentially gives a wide variety of developers a chance to dabble in creating VR games that they may not have had otherwise.

The 3.0 release of Godot Engine introduces ARVRServer implementation. Right now, that means that developers will be able to create VR projects for either SteamVR or Google Cardboard-style mobile VR. But down the line the Godot Engine team says that AR support is expected as well. 

You can check out the full patch notes on the Godot Engine website for more details on all the new features the 3.0 update brings and download links for the engine itself. 

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Helsinki - Capital Area, Finland
[02.05.18]
Senior AI Programmer
Rockstar India
Rockstar India — Bangalore, India
[02.05.18]
Lead Programmer
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[02.04.18]
Experienced Game Developer
Giant Enemy Crab
Giant Enemy Crab — Seattle, Washington, United States
[02.04.18]
Gameplay Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Q&A: Translating the humor & tone of Yakuza games for the West
Road to the IGF: Total Mayhem Games' We Were Here
Blog: Content strategies for raising awareness during launch
Over 1M Battlegrounds cheaters were banned in January alone


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image