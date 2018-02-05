Open-source game dev tool Godot Engine adds VR support

The open-source game development tool Godot Engine has released a new build that, among other things, introduces support for VR projects into the mix.

Godot Engine is notably a game development engine that is both open-source and free to use, meaning this update potentially gives a wide variety of developers a chance to dabble in creating VR games that they may not have had otherwise.

The 3.0 release of Godot Engine introduces ARVRServer implementation. Right now, that means that developers will be able to create VR projects for either SteamVR or Google Cardboard-style mobile VR. But down the line the Godot Engine team says that AR support is expected as well.

You can check out the full patch notes on the Godot Engine website for more details on all the new features the 3.0 update brings and download links for the engine itself.