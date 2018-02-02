Get a job: Work on Destiny as an Environment Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Albany, New York​

We’re looking for talented people to create art for the Destiny universe. Can you build an alien military compound on Venus? Imagine and craft an ice cavern on Mars? The universe that Destiny offers to inspire building incredible environments is vast.

Building worlds is a crucial component of making a game, and requires an artist who understands and can take on different roles. Whether that role is layout artist, or level designer, modeler, material expert, or lighting. World builders wear a lot of hats at different stages of development. Vicarious Visions is looking for exceptional artists to help create awe-inspiring visuals for breath-taking gaming environments. This is an amazing opportunity to work with world-class art talent to develop a visually-inspired AAA title.

Your Guardian will be Responsible for:

Collaborate with level design, and other disciplines to bring levels from 2D layout to fully polished environments in the Destiny universe

Interpret and break down concept art into the actual game environments

Create models for both architectural and organic natural environments

Collaborate and communicate with art and design leadership to maintain consistency within the world we are creating

Maintain level performance and optimization

The skills we’re looking for in order to level up your Guardian:

At least 2 to 3+ years of experience in job offered, or in a related occupation

3dsMax, Maya, Photoshop, Zbrush, Worldmachine, advanced node based shaders, terrain creation workflows, and asset management and tool development

Good understanding of light, value, composition, color, staging and detail in environmental design

Strong sense of scale and spatial awareness

Understanding of how environment art impacts gameplay

Self-motivated, independent, and has ability to self-manage and meet deadlines and performs at an expected consistent level

Solid communication, organization, and time management skills

Basic ability to evaluate art scope and performance concerns

Not a jerk

You’ll really get noticed with these upgrades to your Light Level:

Experience and understanding of physically based rendering and creating assets for PBR

Good sense of humor

In 2016, Vicarious Visions celebrated its 25th year in the industry. Over the years, we have made hundreds of games, in every genre, on every conceivable game platform in the known universe. We are a studio that is built to last, and now we are embarking on a brand new chapter.

We are currently partnering with Bungie to further expand the award-winning Destiny universe.

Our philosophy of combining cutting-edge tech with creative innovation is evidenced in all of our products – from Skylanders to Crash Bandicoot, and including our recent contributions to 2016’s Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. We apply the same dedication to excellence to every video game franchise we’ve worked on over the years and we are bringing that same philosophy to the Destiny franchise.

We thrive on a culture of collaboration, respect and fun. We have built a welcoming and relaxed workplace that invites creativity and encourages individual voices. We not only give our developers a safe and warm place to incubate and grow their ideas but the tools and support necessary to turn those ideas into impactful and memorable experiences.

Our studio is located in Albany, NY, a thriving northeastern city with an abundance of professional theatre, music, dance, and sports attractions, as well as a backyard full of recreational activities. (That’s a metaphorical backyard. The studio’s backyard has a patio and grill though…with seasonal awning.) And for those looking for more adventures, we’re located less than three hours from NYC, Boston, and Montreal!

Interested? Apply now.

