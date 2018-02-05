Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 5, 2018
February 5, 2018
February 5, 2018
Capcom lays off workers at Dead Rising studio

February 5, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Capcom Vancouver employees have been hit with layoffs after a studio restructuring affected 30 percent of the studio. The studio is best known for developing Capcom's Dead Rising games. 

As reported by Destructoid, Capcom officially stated that the restructuring was a result of a "regular periodic assessment" which may have come from the company's desire to "cut scope" on its upcoming Dead Rising title. 

"Capcom Vancouver has undergone a restructure which has impacted approximately 30 percent of the studio," a Capcom representative told Destructoid.

Kotaku estimates that 50 people were laid off due to the restructuring, noting that the studio originally had 250 employees. This would mean that 20 percent of staff were laid off as opposed to 30 percent. 

Capcom did not immediately respond Gamasutra's request for comment.

