Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 6, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 6, 2018
arrowPress Releases
February 6, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Sonic 3D Blast dev releases director's cut after 25 years

Sonic 3D Blast dev releases director's cut after 25 years

February 5, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
February 5, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design

 "I look at a lot of modern reviews, and there's a lot of obvious critiques of certain elements, like how you take damage when you're wearing the speed shoes, or the lack of incentive to get the medals. So I thought: why don't I just fix some of these things?"​

- Traveller's Tales founder Jon Burton on the decision to create a director's cut of Sonic 3D Blast 

In an interview published by Eurogamer today, Traveller's Tales founder Jon Burton explains why he chose to create a director's cut of the game Sonic 3D Blast after 25 years. 

Traveller's Tales was known for working with Sony on creating licensed Disney games in the late '90s, starting with the release of Toy Story to coincide with the launch of its parent film. During the early days of the studio, Burton worked as its sole programmer. 

After the success of launching Toy Story alongside the movie, Traveller's Tales found its niche. "We had found our business model, and people started to emulate it," says Burton. "For the next 10 years, we were on seven-month deadlines."

Sega eventually approached Traveller's Tales to make a Sonic game, which would eventually become Sonic 3D Blast. "That got our attention," Burton recalls. "It might be hard to believe now, but Sonic was the biggest thing in the world back then."

When the studio began to to expand, Burton stepped into more of a creative director role. But he's since taken a step back from the games industry and has looked over his portfolio with a new perspective. He admits that while he stands by every game Traveller's Tale has made, there was always room for improvement.

Thus came the idea to tweak Sonic 3D Blast. After some time, Burton realized he could just make a "ROM hack" for the game and call it a free director's cut patch for those who owned the original cartridge. After retrieving some old assets and asking the community what they wanted to see, he got to work. 

Burton recognizes that this effort was achievable because as the founder of the studio that made Sonic 3D Blast, he owns the code he's been refining. This sort of project would usually not be viable without the studio's blessing.

"As game developers get older, these issues are going to come up more and more," Burton explains. "I don't think there's anything in my past that anybody is gonna really clamour to see. But I think a lot of developers do, and if they've left those companies, can they legally do it? I think there's a negotiation that has to take place there."

Now that the director's cut has finally been released to Steam Workshop (available as a downloadable patch file for players who own the original cartridge) Burton plans to return to YouTube, where he started a channel mostly for his own amusement uploading prototypes and coding practices he developed years ago. 

"They get hundreds of thousands of views. Me, waffling on about old technology in a bad British accent. It's a selfish endeavor. But if people enjoy it, that's all the better."

Be sure to read the entire interview over at Eurogamer. 

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[02.05.18]
Systems Designer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[02.05.18]
Lead Game Designer
Two Bit Circus
Two Bit Circus — Los Angeles, California, United States
[02.01.18]
Game UI/UX Designer
Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[02.01.18]
Senior World Designer - Destiny


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Why being trapped in a loop makes Reigns: Her Majesty so satisfying
Q&A: Translating the humor & tone of Yakuza games for the West
Road to the IGF: Total Mayhem Games' We Were Here
Blog: Content strategies for raising awareness during launch


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image