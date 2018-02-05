Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 6, 2018
Video: How DOOM sells character design through full body animation

Video: How DOOM sells character design through full body animation

February 5, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
February 5, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
More: Console/PC, Programming

The enemies of DOOM are highly stylized, and "selling" a character's design is usually tied to the quality of animations. To achieve the desired feel, the combat AI in DOOM relies a lot on straightforward full body animations.

In this GDC 2017 talk, id Software's Jake Campbell explains a few of the techniques used to make the unique animations of DOOM in a modern game environment.

Campbell discusses how the dependency on full body animations meant that the AI animation controls needed to be more flexible and robust. He also explains the techniques that were used to make this approach feasible. 

Developers may appreciate that they can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

