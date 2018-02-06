Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 6, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 6, 2018
arrowPress Releases
February 6, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Existing titles drive profits at Square Enix as sales fall flat

Existing titles drive profits at Square Enix as sales fall flat

February 6, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
February 6, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

Profits are up at Square Enix for the nine months ended December 31, 2017, despite a relatively flat sales performance. 

The Japanese juggernaut saw year-over-year sales dip slightly by 1 percent to 188.1 billion yen ($1.72 billion), while profits increased by 30.9 percent to 22.3 billion yen ($204 million).

It's a similar story in the Digital Entertainment segment, which houses the company's video game operations and forms the bulk of its business, with net sales falling by 1.8 percent to 143.5 billion yen ($1.31 billion) and operating income rising by 66.9 percent to 36.3 billion yen ($332.1 million). 

According to Square, sales have fallen flat due to a lack of blockbuster releases compared with this time last year, although "high-margin" download sales of catalog titles like Nier: Automata gave operating income a shot in the arm. 

On the smartphone and PC browser front, established titles like Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, Hoshi No Dragon Quest, and Kingdom Hearts Union X continued to perform on a global scale.

Meanwhile, the firm's MMO roster -- which includes titles like Final Fantasy XIV and Dragon Quest X -- witnessed an increase in the number of paying subscribers and disk sales thanks to the launch of new expansions, further boosting sales and operating income. 

As we move toward the end of the fiscal year, Square has updated its full-year forecast and now expects sales and profits to total 240 billion~260 billion yen ($2.2 billion~$2.37 billion) and 16.5 billion~19.5 billion yen ($151 million~$178.4 million) by March 31, 2018.

Related Jobs

Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[02.06.18]
Gameplay Designer
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[02.06.18]
Sr. Systems Designer
Wargaming.net
Wargaming.net — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[02.06.18]
UI Engineer
Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[02.06.18]
Sr. Core Systems Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Why being trapped in a loop makes Reigns: Her Majesty so satisfying
Blog: Can week-one Steam sales predict first-year sales?
Road to the IGF: Suspicious Developments' Heat Signature
Q&A: Translating the humor & tone of Yakuza games for the West


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image