February 6, 2018
February 6, 2018
February 6, 2018
Though still open to the public, E3 2018 has dedicated 'industry only' hours

Though still open to the public, E3 2018 has dedicated 'industry only' hours

February 6, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
February 6, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Business/Marketing

The Electronic Entertainment Expo has opened up registration for its 2018 conference and, as with the year before, will allow the general public to purchase passes for the previously industry-only event. 

However, unlike last year’s venture, E3 2018 has altered its schedule to allow industry professionals such as media, exhibitors, VIP buyers, business pass holders, and other industry-qualified attendees to peruse the exhibit hall a few hours earlier each morning than the fans in attendance.

The show is slated to run June 12-14 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. For industry, the exhibit hall and second-floor meeting rooms will be accessible as early as 11:00 AM on June 12 and 9:00 AM on June 13, with the hall closing at 7:00 PM both days.

Those attending on a ‘Gamer Pass’ will then be able to enter three hours later at 2:00 PM and 12:00 PM respectively. On June 14 the show will be open from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM for all attendees, regardless of pass type.

Fans are once again able to purchase a general admission ‘Gamer Pass’ for the price of $149, though the price will jump to $249 after the first 1000 badges are sold. More information on E3 registration for both industry professionals and fans alike can be found on the event’s website.

