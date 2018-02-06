Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 6, 2018
Microsoft has a Battlegrounds Xbox One S bundle on the way

February 6, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Console/PC

Mirroring its success on PC, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has attracted a sizable following since launching into the Xbox Game Preview program late last year.

Now Microsoft is looking to box and sell that buzz by bundling a copy of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds with new Xbox One S consoles, starting February 20.

The promotion is similar to a limited-time offer Microsoft launched at the end of 2018 to gift a copy of PUBG to players that purchased a new Xbox One X system around the holiday season. This time around, players will be able to pick up an Xbox One S, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, and 1-month trials for both Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass for $299.99.

By Microsoft’s count, 4 million Xbox One players have already given the battle royale brawler a go in the two months since its console debut. While that figure is notably showing players and not copies sold, that still shows a sizable increase of 1 million players since the game passed the 3 million players mark in mid-January.

