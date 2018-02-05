Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 6, 2018
Get a job: Intel is hiring a Graphics/Software Engineer

Get a job: Intel is hiring a Graphics/Software Engineer

February 6, 2018 | By Staff
February 6, 2018 | By Staff
Programming, Recruitment

Graphics/Software EngineerIntel

Location: Folsom, California

Visual & Parallel Compute Group (VPG) mission is to create the New Visual and Parallel Compute Experience. We are part of the Intel's Visual Technologies Team (VTT).

What We Do
In VPG we are focused on delivering Best-in-Class visual experiences that enable users to immerse themselves in a new visual future by innovating graphics, media and display IP technologies.  We continuously innovate and delight our customers across the entire breadth of our offering – from low power battery operated devices, to PC’s and laptops, to data center blades.

Within VPG we have a Software group, come work with world-class graphics software engineers developing software for Intel's latest GPU/CPU architecture. From drivers to compilers across all OSs, our software team delivers Intel’s 3D graphics, media, display and compute GPU Technology.  

Career opportunities:

  • Graphics Software Engineers: Performance, Drivers, Graphics APIs
  • Graphics Compiler Engineers: Compute, Media, 3D, Performance
  • Media Engineers: CODECs, Image Processing, Content Protection
  • Software Engineers: Agile, Performance,  Linux/Windows/MacOS 

 The ideal candidate should exhibit behavioral traits that indicate:

  • Self-motivator with strong problem-solving skills
  • Excellent interpersonal skills, including written and verbal communication
  • Ability to work as a team and collaborate in a high-paced atmosphere 

Qualifications

You must possess the below minimum qualifications to be initially considered for this position.                                               

Education:

  • Bachelor’s with 3+, Master’s with 1+ with years of experience. 
  • Discipline in: Computers Engineering/Science, Electrical Engineering, Math, Physics or related field.  

Relevant experience in the following:

  •   Graphics Concepts:  3D, Media, Imaging & Display
  •   Graphics APIs:  OpenGL, DirectX, Metal, OpenCL
  •   Hardware & Software Interfacing Skills
  •   C, C++ Scripting and Debugging:  User & Kernel-mode Software
  •   Machine Learning, Deep Learning, or Computer Vision Algorithms
  •   Simulation or Projection Modeling for Performance and Power
  •   Media & Display Standards:  HEVC, VP9, AVC, HDR, DisplayPort, HDMI, etc.

Other Locations
US, California, Santa Clara; US, Oregon, Hillsboro;


Posting Statement. Intel prohibits discrimination based on race, color, religion, gender, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, marital status, pregnancy, gender expression or identity, sexual orientation or any other legally protected status.

Interested? Apply now.

