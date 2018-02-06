Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 6, 2018
Viz Media makes its debut publishing games with The World Next Door

February 6, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Viz Media (best known for publishing manga) announced its collaboration with Portland-based indie studio Rose City Games to create The World Next Door, the company's first foray into publishing video games. 

According to a press release, Viz Media will be focusing on what it calls “original, narrative-driven games,” and developers should also be aware that the company is “accepting publishing inquiries from developers with games at all stages of production." 

Described as a magic-infused, aesthetic-driven adventure game, The World Next Door seems to be Rose City Games' first big development project. The studio has worked on marketing campaigns for other indie projects in the past. 

