February 6, 2018
Upcoming PlayStation 4 update includes playtime management

February 6, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
The beta for the PlayStation 4's next major system software update 5.50 releases today for users selected for the beta program. 

One notable feature introduced in 5.50 (including library UI updates, enhancements to the quick menu, and customizable wallpapers) is playtime management, which allows family members to manage playtime for younger PS4 users.

Playtime restrictions can be applied to impose a certain amount of playable hours, with notifications alerting children during gameplay so they know when to save their progress and quit. 

There's also the option to add extra game time and the choice to automatically log the child out of the PS4 once their allotted playtime is over. 

A blog post details all of the features included in the software update, although there's no date provided for when it will be made available to all PS4 users.

