February 7, 2018
Come to GDC 2018 for an inside look at ILMxLAB's location-based VR!

February 7, 2018 | By Staff
The Game Developers Conference in San Francisco this March is filled to overflowing with great content, so today organizers want to quickly draw your attention to a very cool talk at the show from the folks at Lucasfilm and ILMxLab!

As part of the Programming track of GDC 2018 talks, Lucasfilm's Stephen Hill and Ron Radeztsky will join ILMxLAB's Lutz Latta to present an hour-long session on "Powering Up ILMxLAB's Location-Based VR Experiences."

It's going to be a fascinating talk because last year ILMxLAB developed a number of location-based VR experiences (see photo), among them the Oscar-winning Carne y Arena, Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire, Star Wars: Droid Repair Bay, and Transformers: The Last Night VR.

Together, the speakers will show you how they designed and built custom high-end multi-GPU systems for some of these experiences. They'll go deep into the challenges of supporting movie-fidelity animation for characters and environmental simulations, as well as a new approach for rendering volumetric lighting effects, all of which contributed significantly to the goal of immersive, cinematic visuals in real time. You won't want to miss it!

For more details on this and all other announced talks head over to the online GDC 2018 Session Scheduler.

For more information about GDC 2018, which runs March 19th through the 23rd, visit the show's official website, and subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

