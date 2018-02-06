Germany is considering a ban on loot boxes

The German Youth Protection Commission stated that it's now considering a ban on loot boxes after research conducted by the University of Hamburg found too many elements of gambling in video games.

According to PC Gamer, the German Youth Protection Commission is also considering a ban on loot boxes because it might violate laws against promoting gambling to children and adolescents.

The United Kingdom has made statements over their concern around loot-box related gambling, and Washington State Senator has also introduced a bill which will task state officials and game developers with determining whether mechanics like loot boxes are a form of gambling that preys on children.

Not all governing bodies consider loot boxes to be categorized under gambling however, as New Zealand's Department of Internal Affairs stated that "the Department is of the view that loot boxes do not meet the legal definition of gambling.”

The Youth Protection Commission will render its decision on loot boxes in March, with chairman Wolfgang Kreißig stating that it's "conceivable" that loot boxes violate existing regulation in place to protect children and adolescents.