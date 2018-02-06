Smithsonian American Art Museum puts out call for indie devs

The Smithsonian American Art Museum (SAAM) Arcade is a yearly event that celebrates game culture and the work of indie game developers, and submissions for the museum's fourth annual SAAM arcade are now open.

This is a good opportunity for devs to get their game in front of people and receive playtesting feedback, as well as the potential to have their work showcased at the Smithsonian.

The program is part of the museum's ongoing mission to the study video games as part of a national visual culture and explore the evolution of video games as an artistic medium.

SAAM arcade is focusing on the theme of "game spaces" this year as a connecting idea that links video games to art, architecture, and the museum as a space for discovery and engagement.

Interested developers should check out the full list of requirements for applying here.