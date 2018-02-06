Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: How Runescape never missed an update

February 6, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Console/PC, Design, Video

With the rate players consume content, keeping a game updated with new material is essential for those looking to operate their game as a service. So how did Runescape, world record holder for frequency of updates, manage to do so without any hitches?

In this 2016 GDC session, Jagex's Conor Crowley covers how the development team for RuneScape moved from an established development process to multiple agile cross-disciplined scrum teams without missing an update.

Crowley discusses how the team went about changing internally, going over the challenges encountered and how the team ended up using their new agility and self awareness to maintain a regular release schedule.  

Developers may appreciate that they can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

