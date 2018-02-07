Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 7, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 7, 2018
arrowPress Releases
February 7, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

After a rocky launch, Failbetter Games ends indie fund and lays off some staff

After a rocky launch, Failbetter Games ends indie fund and lays off some staff

February 7, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
February 7, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie, Business/Marketing

Failbetter Games has laid off four staff members after lower-than-expected Early Access sales of Sunless Skies made the studio’s financial future uncertain.

The studio shared a blog post detailing that decision and a number of other difficult changes it now has had to make after a rocky start to its Early Access game Sunless Skies.

According to the developer, Sunless Skies sold roughly 15 percent of the copies that its predecessor, Sunless Sea, did during the same amount of time in Early Access. Failbetter attributes this rocky start to a number of factors, ranging from differences in the Early Access markets to their own mistake of jumping into Early Access before the game was ready.

In addition to the four staff members leaving the studio after a "redundancy consultancy process", Failbetter has also decided to end its narrative game-focused Fundbetter initiative “until business improves” and discontinue the mobile app for the game Fallen London.

Fundbetter kicked off in 2016 and looked to offer indie developers funding for their small narrative-focused game projects in return for a chunk of revenue following the game’s release. The first year of the initiative saw five games with a budget in the £2,000-£20,000 (~$2,800-$28,000) range supported.

“Giving back to the community was very rewarding, and we have some ideas for how we’d do it again in future,” explained Failbetter Games. “But right now we just don’t have the spare funds or bandwidth.”

As always, if you or someone you know has been affected by layoffs, you can email Gamasutra to share your story confidentially.

Related Jobs

Intel
Intel — Folsom, California, United States
[02.07.18]
Graphics Hardware Engineer
Intel
Intel — Folsom, California, United States
[02.07.18]
GPU Compute Architect
Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games — New York, New York, United States
[02.07.18]
Producer
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[02.07.18]
Sr. Gameplay Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Always Be Pitching: How to find and talk to publishers to survive as an indie
Report: Gameloft closes New Orleans office, lays off staff
Mojang is shutting down Scrolls' online servers
After a rocky launch, Failbetter Games ends indie fund and lays off some staff


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image