February 7, 2018
Mojang is shutting down Scrolls' online servers

February 7, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Mojang has announced that the digital card game Scrolls will be going offline for good in roughly one week’s time.

Officially, the game servers will shut down on February 13, roughly five years after Scrolls first launched into beta.

Following that, the game client itself will no longer function, though Mojang says it has “high hopes” that it’ll be able to release a way for players to host their own servers and return functionality to the game.

Scrolls was, of course, Minecraft developer Mojang’s second game after the big sandbox builder itself, and one that landed the developer in a very public legal battle with The Elder Scrolls creator Bethesda.

Bethesda filed a lawsuit shortly after the announcement of Scrolls, claiming that the name of the game and similar fantasy themes risked confusing consumers and, as such, was grounds for copyright infringement. The duo eventually reached a settlement ahead of Scrolls’ 2013 release and the card battler was allowed to keep its name, though the case fueled many discussions about trademarks in the game industry even after its settlement. 

