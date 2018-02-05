Weekly Jobs Roundup: Square Enix, Rovio, and more are hiring now!

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Location: Espoo, Finland

Rovio is looking for an all-in-one Sr. Game Designer and Team Manager to both be a hands-on lead in one of its Slingshot Studio's main projects and manage a small team of designers within the studio. For this, Rovio is looking for someone with a mixture of experience, aptitude, and passion.

Location: Horsham, England

As a tools programmer on the project, you will be an essential part of the team and work on developing Creative Assembly's in-house, multi-platform, tools and pipelines built using C++. A developer in this role would strive to make an efficient and user-friendly pipeline where Creative Assembly's content creators can easily develop new game features.

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Square Enix is seeking motivated and experienced artists, programmers and technical artists to work with it in Tokyo on its next projects and push the boundaries in content creation.

Location: San Francisco, California

Shiny Shoe is seeking a talented, self-starting Gameplay and Engine Programmer to join its team. In this role, a programmer would design, create, maintain, and modify game features while frequently collaborating with team members from all disciplines. Candidates should have a good understanding of code architecture, optimization strategies, and debugging.

Location: Woodland Hills, California

Infinity Ward is looking for a UI Engineer to join its team and use their expertise to develop UI for the studio's upcoming FPS. The studio is looking for someone with 2 or more years of experience in the game industry to handle development, design, and maintenance of UI systems and features.