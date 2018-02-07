Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 7, 2018
Google considering streaming service for games - report

February 7, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Newsbrief: Google is considering the development of a subscription-based game streaming service (similar to PlayStation Now) delivered through Google's Chromecast, or an entirely new console, according to a report on Engadget.

This could be a potential new platform for developers to publish new and existing games. The project is reportedly being led by Google hardware executives Mario Queiroz and Majd Bakar, and the company is testing hardware for it, which could open up the option for a standalone game console.

