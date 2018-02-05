Video: Tales of a video game drag queen - Making Kitty Powers' Matchmaker

What's involved in the making of a charming, inclusive, and remarkably funny dating sim?

Magic Notion founder Richard Franke explained just that at GDC 2015 when he took the stage to chart the development of the company's drag queen-hosted mobile dating sim Kitty Powers' Matchmaker.

Matchmaker was his first indie project after almost 20 years making "big" console games, and in a very personal story, Franke (a "close personal friend" of Kitty Powers herself!) covered how he dealt with inclusiveness, making comedy work in a game, designing a compelling dating game, and how to keep your wig on when all around are losing theirs.

It was a fabulous talk that touched on subjects rarely covered in these sorts of postmortem presentations, so if you missed it back in 2015 don't miss out on your chance to now watch Franke's talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

