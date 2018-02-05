Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: Tales of a video game drag queen - Making Kitty Powers' Matchmaker

February 7, 2018 | By Staff
Indie, Art, Design, Production, Business/Marketing, Video, Vault

What's involved in the making of a charming, inclusive, and remarkably funny dating sim?

Magic Notion founder Richard Franke explained just that at GDC 2015 when he took the stage to chart the development of the company's drag queen-hosted mobile dating sim Kitty Powers' Matchmaker.

Matchmaker was his first indie project after almost 20 years making "big" console games, and in a very personal story, Franke (a "close personal friend" of Kitty Powers herself!) covered how he dealt with inclusiveness, making comedy work in a game, designing a compelling dating game, and how to keep your wig on when all around are losing theirs.

It was a fabulous talk that touched on subjects rarely covered in these sorts of postmortem presentations, so if you missed it back in 2015 don't miss out on your chance to now watch Franke's talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

