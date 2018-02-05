Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 8, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 8, 2018
arrowPress Releases
February 8, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Study the AI and 'Freak-O-System' of Sony's Days Gone at GDC 2018

Study the AI and 'Freak-O-System' of Sony's Days Gone at GDC 2018

February 8, 2018 | By Staff
February 8, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Programming, Design, GDC

As you plan out what to do and see at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco next month, be sure not to overlook Sony Bend's intriguing talk on the open-world AI of its upcoming post-apocalyptic game Days Gone.

Under the aegis of the AI Summit, Sony Bend Studio's Darren Chisum and Tobias Karlsson will be giving a great talk with a gret title: "The "Freak-O-System": The Dynamic Open World of Sony's 'Days Gone'." 

Their talk looks at the AI and gameplay components used to create the dynamic and interactive open world of Days Gone. They'll cover some of the different AI units, and how they interact with one another in the Freak-O-System.

They'll also describe some of the methods used to spawn units and content into the world in a way that improves the player's experience. In addition, they'll will go into detail on how the human AI units form squads, and calculate a Front Line to help define the combat area, and choose tactical locations. 

It's going to be a fantastic in-depth talk on a notable upcoming game, so don't miss it! And for more details on this and all other announced talks head over to the online GDC 2018 Session Scheduler.

For more information about GDC 2018, which runs March 19th through the 23rd, visit the show's official website, and subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — 95113, California, United States
[02.08.18]
Console Gameplay Engineer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[02.08.18]
Infrastructure Engineer
Toys for Bob / Activision
Toys for Bob / Activision — Novato, California, United States
[02.08.18]
Sr. Software Engineer (Animation) - Toys for Bob - Novato, CA
Intel
Intel — Folsom, California, United States
[02.07.18]
Graphics Hardware Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: A data-driven look at how a free demo can help fund your game
Always Be Pitching: How to find and talk to publishers to survive as an indie
Road to the IGF: Nathalie Lawhead's Everything is going to be OK
Q&A: Translating the humor & tone of Yakuza games for the West


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image