Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 8, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 8, 2018
arrowPress Releases
February 8, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Zynga posts full-year profit for first time since 2010

Zynga posts full-year profit for first time since 2010

February 8, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
February 8, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Zynga has delivered a profitable year for the first time since 2010 thanks to an upswing in daily active users and the evolution of existing franchises. 

According to the company's financials for the year ending December 31, 2017, net income rose by $134.8 million year-over-year to $26.6 million, allowing the mobile juggernaut to post its first full-year profit in almost a decade.

Full-year revenue increased by 16 percent year-over-year to $861.4 million, driven in part by a strong Q4 showing that saw Zynga deliver its best quarterly revenue and bookings performance in nearly five years. 

The successful expansion of existing franchises was critical to that growth, and the launch of Word With Friends 2 in Q4 helped the Scrabble-inspired franchise pull in more quarterly revenue than ever before. 

Perennial racer CSR 2 also saw Q4 revenue leap up by 90 percent year-over-year, with Zynga claiming the series is now a "forever franchise." 

On top of that, the San Francisco-based outfit managed to end 2017 with its highest mobile average DAUs (daily active users) in four years, with mobile DAUs rising to 20 million during Q4.

"We had a strong holiday quarter and a great end to the year anchored by the successful new game launch of Words With Friends 2 and continued mobile momentum in our live services," explained the company.

"In 2017, we improved the fundamentals of our business and drove substantial growth across our topline, audience, profitability and operating cash flow. We’re starting 2018 with the strongest mobile game portfolio in company history, and we’re excited about the new titles we have in development across our global studios."

Related Jobs

Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[02.08.18]
Art Director
Wargaming.net
Wargaming.net — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[02.08.18]
Technical Animator
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[02.08.18]
Senior Environment Artist
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[02.08.18]
Principal Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: A data-driven look at how a free demo can help fund your game
Always Be Pitching: How to find and talk to publishers to survive as an indie
Road to the IGF: Nathalie Lawhead's Everything is going to be OK
Q&A: Translating the humor & tone of Yakuza games for the West


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image