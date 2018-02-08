Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 8, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 8, 2018
arrowPress Releases
February 8, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Stugan opens applications for fourth annual indie accelerator

Stugan opens applications for fourth annual indie accelerator

February 8, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
February 8, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Business/Marketing

Stugan, the popular game dev summer camp nestled in the heart of Sweden, has opened up applications for its fourth annual indie accelerator program. 

The non-profit initiative has put out a global call for applications, and will keep the doors open until March 31. 

Applicants must present themselves and their game idea in a 90 second video, and will also need to submit a short written description of themselves, their game, and what they're hoping to achieve. 

Those selected will be invited to the famous Stugan cabin, located in the countryside region of Falun, where they'll spend an expenses-paid summer working on a game project of their choice. 

Participants will also receive mentorship and support from industry luminaries, and be given the chance to take part in workshops focused on their areas of expertise. 

"We've seen an incredible range of games come through our cabin door during Stugan's first three years, and to see so many of those games get the acclaim they deserve has been nothing short of inspiring," said Stugan manager Jana Palm, 

"Many of our attendees have gone on to earn nominations for the most coveted games industry awards, including those at Casual Connect, SXSW, IMGA, and the Independent Games Festival."

You can find out more about the accelerator, including how to apply, over on the Stugan website.

Related Jobs

Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[02.08.18]
Senior Environment Artist
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[02.08.18]
Principal Environment Artist
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[02.08.18]
Senior Concept Artist
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — 95113, California, United States
[02.08.18]
Console Gameplay Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: A data-driven look at how a free demo can help fund your game
Always Be Pitching: How to find and talk to publishers to survive as an indie
Road to the IGF: Nathalie Lawhead's Everything is going to be OK
Q&A: Translating the humor & tone of Yakuza games for the West


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image