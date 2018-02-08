Stugan opens applications for fourth annual indie accelerator

Stugan, the popular game dev summer camp nestled in the heart of Sweden, has opened up applications for its fourth annual indie accelerator program.

The non-profit initiative has put out a global call for applications, and will keep the doors open until March 31.

Applicants must present themselves and their game idea in a 90 second video, and will also need to submit a short written description of themselves, their game, and what they're hoping to achieve.

Those selected will be invited to the famous Stugan cabin, located in the countryside region of Falun, where they'll spend an expenses-paid summer working on a game project of their choice.

Participants will also receive mentorship and support from industry luminaries, and be given the chance to take part in workshops focused on their areas of expertise.

"We've seen an incredible range of games come through our cabin door during Stugan's first three years, and to see so many of those games get the acclaim they deserve has been nothing short of inspiring," said Stugan manager Jana Palm,

"Many of our attendees have gone on to earn nominations for the most coveted games industry awards, including those at Casual Connect, SXSW, IMGA, and the Independent Games Festival."

You can find out more about the accelerator, including how to apply, over on the Stugan website.