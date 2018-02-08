Viacom closes down VR studio Viacom Next

Viacom has closed down its VR and AR studio Viacom Next, roughly two years after the division was first set up.

According to Variety, an undisclosed number of Next staff have been laid off as a result, while many have been offered reassignment to other departments within Viacom's Global Emerging Opportunities Group.

All in all, the closure comes as Viacom executed company-wide cost-cutting measures that resulted in roughly 100 layoffs throughout various divisions.

Viacom Next produced games and experiences, ranging from the Apple ARKit-powered Transformers: Cade’s Junkyard to interactive VR music videos like the vibrant Chocolate VR.

The media conglomerate says it isn't leaving VR and AR behind completely. Instead, its future development efforts in that area will be carried out by its larger Global Emerging Opportunities Group rather than a smaller outfit like Viacom Next.