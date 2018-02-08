Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 8, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 8, 2018
arrowPress Releases
February 8, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Fortnite hit 3.4M concurrent players last weekend

Fortnite hit 3.4M concurrent players last weekend

February 8, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
February 8, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Epic Games’ Fortnite surpassed 3.4 million concurrent players this past weekend, roughly six months since the game initially released into early access and just over four months since its significantly popular Battle Royale mode hit. 

Fortnite, meanwhile, didn’t hold up so well to its 3 million-strong crowd. The servers buckled under the traffic, causing Epic to publish a detailed post postmortem covering the outages and what it plans to do to avoid similar issues in the past.

Curious developers can find a breakdown of the server issues, complete with detailed charts, over on the Epic Games blog, alongside a call for new devs to help tackle the root of the problem.

Though Epic didn’t break its weekend player surge down by game mode, it's safe to say that the bulk of the weekend crowd was logging into to the dev’s take on the Battle Royale genre, especially considering the game mode’s past performance.

For comparison’s sake, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, the game that put Battle Royale games on the map, crossed 3 million concurrent players on Steam roughly nine months after release. There are, of course, a few notable differences between the two leading Battle Royale titles including price and platform (Fortnite: Battle Royale is free to play and launched simultaneously on PS4, Xbox One, and PC), but the significance of Fortnite’s achievement is still one of note.

Related Jobs

Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[02.08.18]
Senior Environment Artist
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[02.08.18]
Senior Concept Artist
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — 95113, California, United States
[02.08.18]
Console Gameplay Engineer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[02.08.18]
Associate Producer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: A data-driven look at how a free demo can help fund your game
Always Be Pitching: How to find and talk to publishers to survive as an indie
Road to the IGF: Nathalie Lawhead's Everything is going to be OK
Q&A: Translating the humor & tone of Yakuza games for the West


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image