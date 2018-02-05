Get a job: Pixar is hiring a Software Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Emeryville, California​

Pixar’s Software R&D team is responsible for developing Pixar’s in-house proprietary animation software. Pixar is looking for a graphics software engineer who is committed to creating world-class production tools. This position is responsible for helping create and maintain new software for the studio.

The position requires: a deep understanding of software application engineering; an ability to collaborate in a large cross-functional team of world-class developers and end-user artists; and experience developing robust, easy to maintain code.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Develop, test and support graphics software in a Linux environment

Collaborate effectively with engineers, artists, QA, Build, UX, Doc and Project Management

Quickly respond and proactively investigate requests coming from artists

Collaborate on Open Source initiatives like OpenSubdiv and USD

QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or equivalent

C++ and Python mastery

Understanding of computer graphics problems and techniques

Knowledge of modern rendering architectures, CPU- and GPU-based

Experience with GUI design and programming

Strong software engineering and testing skills

Strong problem solving skills with high attention to detail and quality

Experience with Linux

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Proven ability to work with a team to deliver high-quality software in a fast paced, dynamic, deadline-oriented environment

Proven ability to work with both technical and non-technical software users

PREFERRED SKILLS:

Experience using Cuda

Master’s degree in Computer Science

Strong math skills (probability theory, linear algebra, calculus, etc…)

Familiarity with OpenSubdiv, USD and open source development

Developing plugins for 3D applications and their APIs (e.g., Maya, Houdini, Katana, Unreal Engine, Unity)

Experience working on GPU or CPU path tracing rendering engines

