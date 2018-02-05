Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Pixar is hiring a Software Engineer

February 8, 2018 | By Staff
Software Engineer (Graphics)Pixar

Location: Emeryville, California​

Pixar’s Software R&D team is responsible for developing Pixar’s in-house proprietary animation software. Pixar is looking for a graphics software engineer who is committed to creating world-class production tools. This position is responsible for helping create and maintain new software for the studio.

 The position requires: a deep understanding of software application engineering; an ability to collaborate in a large cross-functional team of world-class developers and end-user artists; and experience developing robust, easy to maintain code.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Develop, test and support graphics software in a Linux environment
  • Collaborate effectively with engineers, artists, QA, Build, UX, Doc and Project Management
  • Quickly respond and proactively investigate requests coming from artists
  • Collaborate on Open Source initiatives like OpenSubdiv and USD

QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or equivalent
  • C++ and Python mastery
  • Understanding of computer graphics problems and techniques
  • Knowledge of modern rendering architectures, CPU- and GPU-based
  • Experience with GUI design and programming
  • Strong software engineering and testing skills
  • Strong problem solving skills with high attention to detail and quality
  • Experience with Linux
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Proven ability to work with a team to deliver high-quality software in a fast paced, dynamic, deadline-oriented environment
  • Proven ability to work with both technical and non-technical software users

PREFERRED SKILLS:

  • Experience using Cuda
  • Master’s degree in Computer Science
  • Strong math skills (probability theory, linear algebra, calculus, etc…)
  • Familiarity with OpenSubdiv, USD and open source development
  • Developing plugins for 3D applications and their APIs (e.g., Maya, Houdini, Katana, Unreal Engine, Unity)
  • Experience working on GPU or CPU path tracing rendering engines

