Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 8, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 8, 2018
arrowPress Releases
February 8, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

New Twitch guidelines address harassment and sexual content

New Twitch guidelines address harassment and sexual content

February 8, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
February 8, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Business/Marketing

In a blog published today, Twitch announced the new enhancements made to its community guidelines which include policies on anti-harassment, hateful conduct, and sexual content. 

Notably, Twitch's new policy around hateful conduct that occurs outside of its platform will be considered a violation of policy. "We will now consider verifiable hateful or harassing conduct that takes place off-Twitch when making moderation decisions for actions that occur on Twitch," the blog states. 

It's worth mentioning that Twitch's guidelines around sexual content previously prohibited "nudity and conduct involving overtly sexual behavior and/or attire," but their new rules warn against streamers wearing "attire intended to be sexually suggestive."

To enforce these new policies, Twitch offers a dress code suggesting that "attire in gaming streams, most at-home streams, and all profile/channel imagery should be appropriate for a public street, mall, or restaurant." 

This affects streamers who maintain other channels dedicated to  “It means that if someone gets reported for breaking our community guidelines based on sexual content, we will take a holistic look at the channel,” a representative of Twitch reported to Kotaku. 

These new rules will go into effect on Monday, February 19, 9:00 am PST. In the coming months Twitch plans on revisiting policies around its appeals process, preventing user-to-user harassment, and making improvements around AutoMod (Twich's automated chat moderation system). 

Related Jobs

Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[02.08.18]
Art Director
Wargaming.net
Wargaming.net — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[02.08.18]
Technical Animator
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[02.08.18]
Senior Environment Artist
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[02.08.18]
Principal Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: A data-driven look at how a free demo can help fund your game
Always Be Pitching: How to find and talk to publishers to survive as an indie
Road to the IGF: Nathalie Lawhead's Everything is going to be OK
Q&A: Translating the humor & tone of Yakuza games for the West


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image