Learn to make games for ARKit, straight from Apple, at GDC 2018!

The 2018 Game Developers Conference is right around the corner, and this year organizers are pleased to present a cutting-edge talk on augmented reality game design for Apple's ARKit at the event next month.

As part of the Programming track of talks, Apple is sponsoring a session, "Introduction to Apple’s ARKit: Best practices and recent updates", that promises to give devs an inside look at the core framework of its ARKit API, direct from the source.

The session, presented by Apple's Michael Kuhn, explains how to get started with ARKit using the different tracking and scene understanding capabilities as well integration into rendering/game engines. In addition, it explains basic concepts and challenges of AR and computer vision to help avoid common pitfalls and allow the creation of great experiences!

It promises to be an intriguing talk, so don't skip it! For more details on this and all other announced talks head over to the online GDC 2018 Session Scheduler.

