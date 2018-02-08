Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 8, 2018
Destiny 2 and Call of Duty: WWII drives earnings for Activision Blizzard

Destiny 2 and Call of Duty: WWII drives earnings for Activision Blizzard

February 8, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
February 8, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Activision Blizzard reported its earnings for the fiscal quarter and full-year ended December 31, showing an increase in revenue from sales of Destiny 2 and Call of Duty: WWII. 

The company did not disclose any sales numbers for either games but notes that Call of Duty: WWII set a day-one record for digital sales on PS4 while Destiny 2 had the largest PC launch in Activision history. 

Due to the successful launch of Destiny 2 and Call of Duty: WWII, Activision reported 55 million MAUs (monthly active users) for the quarter, up 12 percent quarter-over-quarter and matching its prior quarterly record.

As for Blizzard, the company had 40 million monthly active users during the latest quarter. This is a decline from last quarter, but Blizzard pointed out that its games have reached 40 million monthly active users for six quarters in a row (citing Overwatch and Hearthstone). 

Notably, while Activision and King both saw revenues and profits rise year-over-year, Blizzard saw a decrease, reporting about $105 million less in profits than it did during the same quarter a year prior.

In terms of numbers, Activision Blizzard reported a net income loss of $584 million dollars for this quarter, compared to a profit of $254 million dollars during the same period in 2016. 

 

 

