ESL nabs minority stake in Indian mobile publisher Nazara

German eSports juggernaut ESL has picked up a minority stake in Indian mobile publisher Nazara Technologies.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Nazara is one of the leading mobile games companies in the region, and distributes titles across emerging markets including the Middle East, India, Africa, South East Asia, and Latin America.

ESL, which currently hosts nine official pro leagues for games such as Overwatch, Counter-Strike, and Rocket League, hopes the investment will allow it to expand its footprint in those nascent markets.

To that end, the company has also signed a licensing agreement with Indian eSports outfit Nodwin Gaming -- which was recently acquired by Nazara -- to bring its ESL system, community platform, and global content to linear and digital platforms in the region.

"Our goal is to bring eSports to the players and fans all around the world," commented ESL co-founder and CEO Ralf Reichert. "We believe that Nazara, one of the leading mobile games companies will help us in expanding our ESL operations through strategic local partnerships."