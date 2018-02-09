Nexon closes 2017 with record Q4 revenue

Nexon has closed out its 2017 fiscal year with both revenue and profit showing an increase over 2016’s numbers.

The Japan-based company reported ¥235 billion (~$2.2 billion) in revenue for the full year ending December 31, 2017, a 28.3 percent increase from the revenue reported in 2016.

Likewise, operating income rose in 2017. This year, Nexon reported ¥90.5 billion (~$831.7 million) in operating income, a 122.6 percent year-over-year increase from the ¥40.7 billion of 2016.

Nexon says that relatively stable economies within its countries of operation helped drive the company's progress within the past year, though some fourth-quarter exchange rate fluctuation caused some of its income to decrease and costs to rise outside of Japan.

Looking at just the fourth quarter alone, Nexon reported ¥52.7 billion (~$484.3 million) in revenue, a 22 percent increase from last year’s numbers.

Between that and a 61 percent year-over-year increase in operating income, Nexon says it had its best Q4 to date and that strong quarterly revenue was driven in no small part by the popularity of Dungeon&Fighter in China.

China led Nexon’s overall fourth-quarter revenue gain, followed by Korea, Japan, North America, and Europe. China’s ¥22.8 billion (~$209.5 million) revenue made up 43 percent of the company’s overall revenue for the quarter.

Nexon noted that its growth in the North American market was largely boosted by its acquisition of Pixelberry Studios in late November. That region saw a 53 percent rise in revenue year-over-year, coming in at ¥3.2 million (~$29,400) for the fourth quarter.