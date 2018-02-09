$8M in funds raised for mobile AR company 8th Wall

Software company 8th Wall announced earlier this week that it has raised $8 million in Series A funding for accelerating development of the company's augmented reality developer platform.

8th Wall is known for launching an AR platform accessible on both iOS and Android devices, with the ability to integrate seamlessly with ARKit and ARCore.

The company plans on giving AR developers tools that will allow them to quickly bring mobile AR applications to market and increase the number of users who have access to their products, which is accomplished by integrating the platform into existing development workflows (such as Unity).

An early release of the platform is available which includes computer vision algorithms for 6DoF tracking, lighting estimation and surface detection, camera overlays and deformable surface meshes.

Developers can sign up and download the early release of 8th Wall platform tools today from 8th Wall's website.