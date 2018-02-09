Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 9, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 9, 2018
arrowPress Releases
February 9, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

$8M in funds raised for mobile AR company 8th Wall

$8M in funds raised for mobile AR company 8th Wall

February 9, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
February 9, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Business/Marketing

Software company 8th Wall announced earlier this week that it has raised $8 million in Series A funding for accelerating development of the company's augmented reality developer platform. 

8th Wall is known for launching an AR platform accessible on both iOS and Android devices, with the ability to integrate seamlessly with ARKit and ARCore.

The company plans on giving AR developers tools that will allow them to quickly bring mobile AR applications to market and increase the number of users who have access to their products, which is accomplished by integrating the platform into existing development workflows (such as Unity).

An early release of the platform is available which includes computer vision algorithms for 6DoF tracking, lighting estimation and surface detection, camera overlays and deformable surface meshes.

Developers can sign up and download the early release of 8th Wall platform tools today from 8th Wall's website.

 

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[02.09.18]
Technical Art Director
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[02.09.18]
Senior Tools Engineer
Kaneva
Kaneva — Atlanta, Georgia, United States
[02.09.18]
Software Engineer Game Development
Seismic Games
Seismic Games — Los Angeles, California, United States
[02.09.18]
Backend Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

The Fire Fades: Dealing with the scourge of burnout in game dev
Blog: A data-driven look at how a free demo can help fund your game
Always Be Pitching: How to find and talk to publishers to survive as an indie
Road to the IGF: Nathalie Lawhead's Everything is going to be OK


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image