Video: The ten principles for better level design

One of the fundamentals of good level design ensures that the player has fun when navigating a space. That is, according to one of the ten principles Dan Taylor lays out.

Level designers are often tasked with constructing an environment that's engaging to a player without giving them too much or too little information. What steps can they take to make sure their levels are intuitive and well thought out?

In this 2013 GDC session, Square Enix Montreal's Dan Taylor provides a Ramsian-style breakdown of how to create well designed levels, which distills the art and science of level design down to a set of fundamental principles for innovation and engagement.

Level designers may appreciate that they can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

