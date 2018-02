Newsbrief: Monster Hunter: World has surpassed 6 million sales to become the fastest-selling Capcom title of all time.

World was already the fastest-selling Monster Hunter game in history, but now the popular RPG has beaten out the likes of Resident Evil, Street Fighter, and Mega Man to become the jewel in Capcom's crown.

That 6 million figure includes both physical and digital sales across PS4 and Xbox One, and points to a bright future given the title has yet to launch on PC.