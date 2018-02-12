IGDA names Jen MacLean permanent executive director

The International Game Developers Association (IGDA) has appointed Jen MacLean as its new executive director five months after she took the role on an interim basis.

MacLean stepped up after the departure of Kate Edwards, having previously served as the IDGA Foundation's managing director for over a year. She's spent more than two decades working in the games industry, and has held down executive positions at companies including Comcast, 38 Studios, and StoryArc Media.

Looking towards the future, she hopes to turn the IGDA into an organization that empowers developers from all walks of life, and all corners of the globe.

MacLean's permanent appointment was followed up with the news that Zoe Bell, lead producer at Big Huge Games, and Kongregate CEO Emily Greer have joined the IGDA's board of directors.

The pair have been brought in as Vesa Raudasoja, who was elected to the board in 2016, moves into the role of vice-chair. All three will work with MacLean to help realize her vision.

"Jen MacLean has a powerful vision for the IGDA and what it can do to make a difference in the lives of its members all over the globe," said IGDA chair of the board, David Stelzer.

"Bolstered by Vesa's dedication to the international community, Emily's experience in growing a successful business and providing support to independent developers, and Zoe's passion for making game development sustainable for families, Jen will lead the IGDA as it supports game developers around the world in improving their personal and professional lives."