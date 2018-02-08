Get a job: Schell Games is looking for a Game Designer/Director

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Schell Games is a highly talented group of artists, programmers, producers, and game designers led by game industry veteran Jesse Schell. We like creating family-friendly games that are transformational and fun. Presently, we focus on creating a wide variety of innovative gaming experiences including theme park installations, web-based MMO's, next-generation consoles, social games, and mobile platforms.
Do you believe games can be fun and emotionally engaging? Would you agree that games can positively affect people?
If you answered "YES!" to both questions, you might be a fit for our studio!
DESIGN POSITION
Our game designers combine diverse perspectives from many fields such as entertainment, early childhood development, psychology, architecture, history, economics, anthropology, and much more. They take great pride in crafting experiences that delight and engage while ultimately achieving project goals.
We are seeking a Designer / Director with the capability to both 1) direct teams and 2) establish and guide the vision for a wide variety of transformational and entertainment guest experiences. The ideal candidate will bring strong skills in the following areas:
Game Design: demonstrates a background in user-centered game design or equivalent user-focused experiences
Leadership Experience: demonstrates a history of successfully taking on design leadership roles
Vision Holder: demonstrates proven ability to collaborate with clients, partners and team members to establish and drive a vision for interactive products
Transformational Design: demonstrates interest and experience in transformational media design
Agile Development: demonstrates experience with an understanding of agile development processes
Partner Relationships: has experience and interest in maintaining and growing partner relationships
Technical Expertise: has a background in computer science or mastery of a game engine's content creation tools.
Flexibility: has experience in a breadth of game design, project team roles & an interest in exploring and growing a wide variety of skills, genres, and player bases.
AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY:
REQUIREMENTS:
