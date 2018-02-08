Get a job: Schell Games is looking for a Game Designer/Director

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania​

Schell Games is a highly talented group of artists, programmers, producers, and game designers led by game industry veteran Jesse Schell. We like creating family-friendly games that are transformational and fun. Presently, we focus on creating a wide variety of innovative gaming experiences including theme park installations, web-based MMO's, next-generation consoles, social games, and mobile platforms.

Do you believe games can be fun and emotionally engaging? Would you agree that games can positively affect people?

If you answered "YES!" to both questions, you might be a fit for our studio!

DESIGN POSITION

Our game designers combine diverse perspectives from many fields such as entertainment, early childhood development, psychology, architecture, history, economics, anthropology, and much more. They take great pride in crafting experiences that delight and engage while ultimately achieving project goals.

We are seeking a Designer / Director with the capability to both 1) direct teams and 2) establish and guide the vision for a wide variety of transformational and entertainment guest experiences. The ideal candidate will bring strong skills in the following areas:

Game Design: demonstrates a background in user-centered game design or equivalent user-focused experiences

Leadership Experience: demonstrates a history of successfully taking on design leadership roles

Vision Holder: demonstrates proven ability to collaborate with clients, partners and team members to establish and drive a vision for interactive products

Transformational Design: demonstrates interest and experience in transformational media design

Agile Development: demonstrates experience with an understanding of agile development processes

Partner Relationships: has experience and interest in maintaining and growing partner relationships

Technical Expertise: has a background in computer science or mastery of a game engine's content creation tools.

Flexibility: has experience in a breadth of game design, project team roles & an interest in exploring and growing a wide variety of skills, genres, and player bases.

AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY:

Synthesis: Provide leadership to the game team by engaging the team’s skills and experience and focusing effort, either overtly as a design lead or as a team contributor

Features: Design, prototyping, and iteration of game features that realize the vision of the client

UX: Work with UX designer/artists to design, implement, playtest, and polish elegant UI flow and player experience for game systems

Content: Outline content needs for gameplay systems, work within multidisciplinary teams to scope, pipeline, and implement content in game

Balance: Iterate, balance, and adjust gameplay elements based on internal and playtest feedback

Documentation: Draft, maintain and review internal design documentation, including concept overviews, feature specifications, implementation guides, and QA documentation.

Playtesting: Analyze data and player feedback to continually optimize existing game experience

Narrative Design: Narrative structure, writing, editing, or evaluation of any of the above.

Prototyping: Prototype new experiences and ideas via a variety of methods, evaluating prototypes, working with team & clients to determine next steps

Concept Creation: Draft client or internal pitches for a variety of game genres and RPFs

Draft client or internal pitches for a variety of game genres and RPFs Mentoring and/or training designers or other team members as appropriate.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant education plus 4-7 years of industry experience

Demonstrated success designing and creating compelling gameplay in a wide variety of genres

Ability to work collaboratively to support other designers, art & tech team members

Strong knowledge of prototyping best practices

Strong knowledge of playtesting best practices

Strong written and oral communication skills

Demonstrated success delivering app or web-based entertainment or transformational software programs (preferably, but not limited to, games)

