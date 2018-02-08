Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 12, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 12, 2018
arrowPress Releases
February 12, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Schell Games is looking for a Game Designer/Director

Get a job: Schell Games is looking for a Game Designer/Director

February 12, 2018 | By Staff
February 12, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Design, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Game Designer/DirectorSchell Games

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania​

Schell Games is a highly talented group of artists, programmers, producers, and game designers led by game industry veteran Jesse Schell.  We like creating family-friendly games that are transformational and fun.  Presently, we focus on creating a wide variety of innovative gaming experiences including theme park installations, web-based MMO's, next-generation consoles, social games, and mobile platforms.  

Do you believe games can be fun and emotionally engaging?  Would you agree that games can positively affect people?

If you answered "YES!" to both questions, you might be a fit for our studio!  

DESIGN POSITION

Our game designers combine diverse perspectives from many fields such as entertainment, early childhood development, psychology, architecture, history, economics, anthropology, and much more. They take great pride in crafting experiences that delight and engage while ultimately achieving project goals.

We are seeking a Designer  / Director with the capability to both 1) direct teams and 2) establish and guide the vision for a wide variety of transformational and entertainment guest experiences. The ideal candidate will bring strong skills in the following areas:

  • Game Design: demonstrates a background in user-centered game design or equivalent user-focused experiences

  • Leadership Experience: demonstrates a history of successfully taking on design leadership roles

  • Vision Holder: demonstrates proven ability to collaborate with clients, partners and team members to establish and drive a vision for interactive products

  • Transformational Design: demonstrates interest and experience in transformational media design

  • Agile Development: demonstrates experience with an understanding of agile development processes

  • Partner Relationships: has experience and interest in maintaining and growing partner relationships

  • Technical Expertise: has a background in computer science or mastery of a game engine's content creation tools.

  • Flexibility: has experience in a breadth of game design, project team roles & an interest in exploring and growing a wide variety of skills, genres, and player bases.

AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY:

  • Synthesis: Provide leadership to the game team by engaging the team’s skills and experience and focusing effort, either overtly as a design lead or as a team contributor
  • Features: Design, prototyping, and iteration of game features that realize the vision of the client
  • UX: Work with UX designer/artists to design, implement, playtest, and polish elegant UI flow and player experience for game systems
  • Content: Outline content needs for gameplay systems, work within multidisciplinary teams to scope, pipeline, and implement content in game
  • Balance: Iterate, balance, and adjust gameplay elements based on internal and playtest feedback
  • Documentation: Draft, maintain and review internal design documentation, including concept overviews, feature specifications, implementation guides, and QA documentation.
  • Playtesting: Analyze data and player feedback to continually optimize existing game experience
  • Narrative Design: Narrative structure, writing, editing, or evaluation of any of the above.
  • Prototyping: Prototype new experiences and ideas via a variety of methods, evaluating prototypes, working with team & clients to determine next steps
  • Concept Creation: Draft client or internal pitches for a variety of game genres and RPFs
  • Mentoring and/or training designers or other team members as appropriate.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Relevant education plus 4-7 years of industry experience
  • Demonstrated success designing and creating compelling gameplay in a wide variety of genres
  • Ability to work collaboratively to support other designers, art & tech team members
  • Strong knowledge of prototyping best practices
  • Strong knowledge of playtesting best practices
  • Strong written and oral communication skills
  • Demonstrated success delivering app or web-based entertainment or transformational software programs (preferably, but not limited to, games)

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — Portage, Michigan, United States
[02.12.18]
Senior Systems Designer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[02.12.18]
Lead Game Designer
Seismic Games
Seismic Games — Los Angeles, California, United States
[02.09.18]
Retention and Monetization Designer
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City , California, United States
[02.08.18]
UI Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Designing drama into the turn-based combat of Divinity: Original Sin 2
For Ubisoft, loot box inclusion boils down to two things: quality and choice
Blog: The unavoidable conflict of serious storytelling in games
New releases led growth in Ubisoft's third quarter


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image