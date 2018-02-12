Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 12, 2018
Peek at some original design documents for Mega Man X

February 12, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Design documents revealed during the recent Rockman Unite event held in Japan to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Mega Man X gives some insight into a few of the game's characters. 

As reported by Rockman Corner (a resource for Mega Man related news), the original document shows how far back the Mega Man X backstory was established. 

A translation of the document provided by Twitter user @Kobun20 illustrates an official character relationship chart, mapping out the connection each character had with one another. 

