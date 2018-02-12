Come hone your skills at the GDC 2018 Community Management Summit

The 2018 Game Developers Conference is nearly upon us, so organizers want to give you a quick glimpse at some of the smart, forward-thinking talks you'll find at the GDC 2018 Community Management Summit.

It promises to be a great Summit, one of eight that will take place Monday, March 19th and Tuesday, March 20th at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA -- the first two days of the conference.

For example, the "'Rocket League': Language Ban System Postmortem", Summit talk will see Psyonix community manager Devin Connors breaking down how the language ban was designed, how it works, and what impact its implementation had on the Rocket League community over time.

It promises to be a fascinating talk, one that will prove especially useful for community managers looking to learn more about how they can use homegrown automation (with oversight) to deal with verbal harassment in online games in all genres.

And in "The Chemistry of an Online Game Jam: Help Your Community Deliver" King's Oleg Pridiuk will suggest a few ways you can use game jams (run through itch.io or another platform) to breathe life into your community, help them be productive, supportive and deliver results.

Come to this talk and you'll learn from Pridiuk's mistakes, be inspired by results and get numbers/experience from running a game jam at itch.io. Expect to walk away with fresh confidence that game jams are creative community-building communities, and should be structured as such (rather than as simply opportunities for good marketing!)

Plus, in "Juggle ALL THE THINGS! Community Managing Tons of Games" a panel of community management experts will share tips and tricks for managing a community of a large portfolio of games or even an entire game platform.

Together, Stephanie Bayer (Manager, Community Development, Blizzard Entertainment), Nathan Ortega (Co-Founder, Daxnd Games LLC), Cade Peterson (VP of Content and Community, Jump Gaming, Inc.), Linda Carlson (Director, Community Relations, Trion Worlds) and Corey Rollins (Marketing Director, Klei) will discuss how to overcome having few resources, juggling time (managing time effectively), the wonderful art of triage, and setting expectations within the communities so you can keep your sanity. Don't skip it!

