The devs behind Grasshopper Manufacture's Let It Die took to Twitter and announced the free-to-play title exceeded 4 million downloads since being published back in December 2016.

While this milestone isn't indicative of data on sales (the PlayStation 4 game supports itself, it shows a continued interest players have for the free-to-play title.

Let It Die surpassed 3 million downloads in May 2017, roughly 5 months after being launched.