Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 13, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 13, 2018
arrowPress Releases
February 13, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: Building a successful franchise with Civilization VI

February 12, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
February 12, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

Developing a successful follow up for a previous title in a franchise can be be difficult. How does one approach designing for the next game in a series and make sure it's up to par?  

This is a challenge the team at Firaxis has navigated many times. As they all know, being critical of their work on a previous title so they can better understand how to design for a future title can be difficult. 

In this 2017 GDC session, Firaxis Games' Ed Beach takes a look at several of the key subsystems in a Civilization game and reviews what design changes were incorporated for each one.

Developers may appreciate that they can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

Related Jobs

Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[02.13.18]
Senior Environment Artist
Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[02.13.18]
Senior Visual Effects Artist
Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[02.13.18]
Senior Lighting Artist
Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — Portage, Michigan, United States
[02.12.18]
Senior Systems Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Tips for building game dev tools and UX from Ubisoft's David Lightbown
Designing drama into the turn-based combat of Divinity: Original Sin 2
For Ubisoft, loot box inclusion boils down to two things: quality and choice
Blog: The unavoidable conflict of serious storytelling in games


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image