Video: Building a successful franchise with Civilization VI

Developing a successful follow up for a previous title in a franchise can be be difficult. How does one approach designing for the next game in a series and make sure it's up to par?

This is a challenge the team at Firaxis has navigated many times. As they all know, being critical of their work on a previous title so they can better understand how to design for a future title can be difficult.

In this 2017 GDC session, Firaxis Games' Ed Beach takes a look at several of the key subsystems in a Civilization game and reviews what design changes were incorporated for each one.

Developers may appreciate that they can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

