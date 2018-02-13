Screen actors' guild launches new initiative to fight sexual harassment

U.S. screen actors guild SAG-AFTRA has launched the 'Four Pillars of Change' initiative to combat sexual harassment in the workplace.

The group wants to ensure its members, which includes video game voice actors, can ply their trade in a safe and equal workplace, and says it's committed to finding solutions that will help achieve that goal.

The guild has kicked off the initiative by issuing a new call to action and code of conduct, and is also looking at ways to provide further education and training, work with employers and industry partners, and expand its own ability to intervene rapidly to protect members.

"The recent intensified focus on sexual harassment in our industry and across many sectors has exposed abuses of power that pervade workplaces across the country and beyond," reads an explainer.

"We believe it also presents a unique opportunity for unprecedented change and is a call to action for us all. We unequivocally condemn workplace harassment in all its forms. We are committed to nding solutions to ensure a safe work environment for our members wherever they work across the globe."

You can find out more about the initiative over on the SAG-AFTRA website.